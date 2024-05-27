Blusmart Launches New 'Charge' App To Meet Diverse EV Customer Needs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Homegrown electric vehicle (EV) company BluSmart on Monday launched a new app -- 'BluSmart Charge' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to meet diverse EV customer needs.

Along with the new app, the company also expanded its charging infrastructure network and opened its 50th EV charging hub.

"India is undergoing an eMobility transition and BluSmart's deep network of world-class infrastructure and well-equipped charging hubs will contribute to the rapid adoption and ease of access to charging stations," Tushar Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Charge, said in a statement.

"Our latest achievement of setting up the 50th charging hub reflects our commitment to offer convenient and efficient charging solutions," he added.

According to the EV firm, the BluSmart Charge app represents the 'ARC' promise -- Accessible, Reliable, and Convenient charging for all and the key features include -- enhanced charger discovery, unified app experience, digitised entry and exit, and centralised fleet management system.

"BluSmart is leading the charge in expanding India's footprint of EV fleet and charging infrastructure network. This is a huge step forward in our promise to build long-term solutions for enabling eMobility in Indian mega-cities," said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart.

With more than 7,500 EV fleets, the company has completed over 14.9 million emission-free trips covering more than 492 million electric km saving 35.7 million kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, since inception in 2019, according to the company.

Last month, the company said that it crossed Rs 500 crore in annual run rate in FY24, achieving 102 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

BluSmart's gross business value (GBV) delivered a compound annual growth rate of 300 per cent over the last three years.