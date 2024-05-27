Papua New Guinea estimates over 2,000 buried under landslides

(MENAFN) Papua New Guinea has confronted a devastating tragedy as landslides ravaged a remote village last Friday, with an estimated 2,000 individuals feared buried beneath the debris. The country's disaster agency conveyed this grim assessment in a letter addressed to the United Nations, highlighting the magnitude of the disaster, as reported by a US news agency on Monday.



Yambali village, located in the highlands of Enga province in the northern region of the country, bore the brunt of the catastrophe, with more than 150 houses reportedly engulfed by the landslides. Serhan Aktoprak, an official from the UN migration agency mission in Papua New Guinea, underscored the severity of the situation, emphasizing the challenges posed by the remote and rugged terrain of the affected areas.



The extent of the devastation has led to significant human loss, with approximately 670 individuals reported missing, though the precise figure remains to be confirmed as search and rescue operations persist. The UN office in the Pacific Island nation noted the formidable obstacles hindering relief efforts, including the remote location of the disaster site, ongoing terrain instability, and damage to access routes, which have impeded the swift deployment of aid and assistance.



Despite these challenges, government authorities remain steadfast in their efforts to clear debris and enhance access to the disaster site, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated and sustained relief interventions to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the wake of the landslides.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260262