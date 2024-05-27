China's industrial firms see 4.3 percent profit growth in first 4 months of 2024

(MENAFN) Official data released on Monday revealed that profits of China's major industrial firms witnessed a modest year-on-year increase of 4.3 percent during the first four months of the year. According to figures provided by the National Bureau of Statistics, this growth rate mirrored the performance recorded in the preceding first quarter. The data underscored the resilience of China's industrial sector despite ongoing challenges and uncertainties in the global economic landscape.



Industrial enterprises with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan, equivalent to approximately 2.81 million U.S. dollars, collectively generated total profits amounting to 2.09 trillion yuan throughout the January-April period. While the growth rate remained steady compared to the previous quarter, the positive performance of China's major industrial firms signifies a degree of stability and consistency in the country's economic trajectory amidst external pressures and domestic structural reforms.



The data further highlights the importance of China's industrial sector as a key driver of economic growth and stability. As one of the world's leading manufacturing powerhouses, China's industrial enterprises play a pivotal role in driving innovation, employment generation, and overall economic development. The sustained profitability of major industrial firms during the initial months of 2024 provides a measure of confidence in China's ability to navigate through economic headwinds and maintain its growth momentum in the face of evolving global dynamics.

