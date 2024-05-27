Driving Simulator Market Projected Touch Approximately US$ 4 Billion, Developing At A Rate Of 7.4% From - 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By application, the training segment dominated the global market in 2022, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Driving Simulator gives the feeling of driving a vehicle even before starting to drive the vehicle. Training for a driving job involved a lot of time on the road or a closed track, whereas driving in a digital space with the help of driving simulator eases the process. The global driving simulator market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The development and utilization of training simulators assists the automobile industry in lowering the cost of teaching real-world drivers, as real-world training may involve the danger of crashing the car. These reasons enhance the market demand for driving simulator training simulators.

In addition, there are numerous video game simulators that provide driving experience for entertainment purposes. Dirt, Euro Truck Simulator, and Forza Motorsport are all included in the video game. The driving simulator for entertainment also includes a physical cabin rig with a steering wheel, gear shifters, and pedals that are linked to a screen where any of the video game simulations mentioned above can be performed for entertainment purposes.

The key players profiled in this report include:

CXC SIMULATIONS, Moog Inc., AB Dynamics PLC, Cruden, Thales, Arotech Corporation, AVSimulation, Tecknotrove, Hottinger Brel & Kjr (HBK), Exail Technologies (former GROUPE GORGE)

Furthermore, the influence is primarily seen in European countries. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is having a huge influence on the European car market, compounding the industry's already difficult situation. After a difficult year defined by the pandemic and a global microprocessor shortage, there was hope for a resurgence in the European automotive market at the start of 2022. The conflict, on the other hand, has added new complexity. One significant result is a spike in European inflation, which has reached 10.60% in October 2022. This inflationary increase is the largest since the euro was introduced almost two decades ago. The rapidly rising cost of living is creating fears that it may exacerbate the already-common issue of car order delays.

Based on application, the training segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global driving simulator market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owning to the shortage of professional drivers in the Europe and U.S. However, the research and testing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to research & testing ensures reliability and accuracy to the manufacture about the vehicles desired output and helps the testing simulator manufacturer to grow in the global market.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global driving simulator market revenue. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that emerging economies confront substantial issues like the necessity for comprehensive driver training programs due to the growing nature of the automobile sectors.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the training segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in driving simulator market in the near future.

By vehicle type, the car simulator segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in driving simulator market in the near future.

By simulator type, the advanced driving segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in driving simulator market in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

