Taazaa Inc. Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader For Spring 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2024

Taazaa named a top B2B company for Software Development Services

HUDSON, OHIO, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taazaa Inc. , a market-leading product development company , today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner for Software Development Services, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver top-tier solutions, with scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.Taazaa Inc. is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year, as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be acknowledged as a software development leader on a global scale. The Clutch Global Awards showcase the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide."We are happy to receive this prestigious award from Clutch. Our focus has always been on delivering quality solutions to our clients, and this recognition reaffirms that we are on the right track. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional service and innovation", said Yasir Drabu, Taazaa's founder and CEO.“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring's Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”For more information, please visit Taazaa's Clutch profile .ABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.ABOUT TAAZAATaazaa means“fresh.” We work with organizations looking for a fresh approach to product development and business growth. Since 2007, Taazaa Inc. has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change. Leveraging custom product development solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit for your business. We're agile. We're high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great digital products.

