Raashii Khanna Looks Effortlessly Chic In All-Denim Outfit, Soft Curls, Clear Heels

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna treated fans to some fresh snaps of herself on Monday, wearing a denim-on-denim outfit, looking effortlessly chic in the attire.

An avid social media user, Raashii, who has 11 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of pictures where she can be seen wearing a sleeveless denim top with a deep neckline, paired with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit in between.

The look was rounded off with clear heels.

For makeup, Raashii opted for pink matte lips, winged eyeliner, and blushed cheeks. Her hair is half-tied and styled in soft curls. She is wearing golden hoops as an ear accessory.

The post is captioned: "Doubled down on denim! Not so long ago..."

A fan commented: "Sexy," while another fan said, "Stunning as always."

Another user said: "Looking gorgeous."

A fan also called her "Khubsurat."

On the work front, Raashii was last seen in the Tamil horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4'. Directed by Sundar C, the film is produced by Khushbu Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd.

It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, and Kovai Sarala.

Meanwhile, Rashii also has 'The Sabarmati Report', 'Telusu Kada', and 'Methavi' in the pipeline.

She has also starred in the web series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and 'Farzi'.