Lithuania's incumbent leader Gitanas Nauseda secures victory in presidential election

(MENAFN) The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) of Lithuania has declared incumbent Leader Gitanas Nauseda as the winner of the country's presidential election, following a closely contested run-off against his rival, Ingrida Simonyte, on Sunday. According to the latest data released by VRK, Nauseda secured an overwhelming 74.43 percent of the voters' support across a total of 1,895 polling stations, while Simonyte trailed behind with 24.06 percent of the votes. This decisive victory marks Nauseda's successful bid for a second consecutive five-year term as Lithuania's leader.



Expressing his gratitude to the Lithuanian people for their resounding mandate of trust, Leader Nauseda emphasized his commitment to upholding the faith placed in him. Speaking to a news agency in Vilnius, he acknowledged the significance of the responsibility bestowed upon him and pledged to honor the trust reposed in his leadership.



In light of her defeat, Ingrida Simonyte, the incumbent prime minister and Nauseda's rival in the presidential race, gracefully conceded and extended her congratulations to Nauseda on his re-election victory, as reported by the news agency. The conclusion of Sunday's run-off poll follows an initial round of voting on May 12, where neither candidate managed to secure more than half of the votes, necessitating a second round of elections to determine the country's next leader.

