In a definitive move by Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal, the plea from Jair Bolsonaro, ex-President from 2019 to 2022, was denied.



His appeal sought to overturn a ruling barring him from electoral activities until 2030.



Tribunal leader, controversial Alexandre de Moraes, declared the appeal inconsistent with legal standards last Friday, with details emerging by Sunday.



In two distinct cases last year, authorities charged Bolsonaro with electoral violations aimed at securing an edge in the 2022 presidential run, which he lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



One instance involved Bolsonaro inviting diplomats to Alvorada Palace, falsely charging election fraud without proof.



Another decision kept him from electoral contests till 2030 for misusing public resources during the 2022 Bicentennial celebrations.







He purportedly used these events in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro to boost his campaign.



Moreover, Alexandre de Moraes is examining Bolsonaro regarding other severe allegations.



These include a suspected coup attempt against President Lula on January 8, 2023, and potential smuggling and theft of state-owned jewels.



This series of legal setbacks for Bolsonaro underscores the ongoing political tensions in Brazil.

Background - Brazil Rejects Bolsonaro's Election Ban Appeal

There's also a substantial accusation from critics that the Brazilian top courts, under figures like de Moraes, is engaging in judicial overreach and censorship.



They describe it as similar to a 'judicial dictatorship' .



These accusations suggest biased treatment of conservative figures, possibly as a counterattack by the justices.



Elon Musk and his supporters have labeled Justice de Moraes's demands for X to block extremist-linked accounts as censorship.



This has led to Musk being depicted as a martyr for free speech by some. Meanwhile, others view him as a catalyst for spreading divisive content.



The Brazilian Supreme Court's measures to combat what it describes as far-right misinformation on social media have stirred significant controversy.

