Papua New Guinea’s authorities find 5 bodies after landslide

(MENAFN) A spokesperson from the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Papua New Guinea confirmed to a Chinese news agency on Sunday that five bodies have been recovered, and numerous injuries have been reported, including at least 20 women and children, following a massive landslide in a remote region of the country.



Earlier on Sunday, an official from the International Organization for Migration informed the media that the death toll from the landslide was expected to exceed 670.



Providing the latest update on the situation in Yambeli Ward of the Maip Mulitake LLG area in Enga Province, the spokesperson stated that the affected ward has a total population of 3,895 people based on the 2022 common roll.



"The area directly hit by the disaster was occupied by at least 50 to 60 homes, most of these are reportedly destroyed and a few are damaged by the devastating landslide," the representative pointed out.



Furthermore, a significant number of individuals are still at risk due to the ongoing instability of the landslide, which has resulted in debris reaching depths of six to eight meters.



The representative indicated that many of those trapped under the rubble have yet to be located, and it is anticipated that the casualty count will increase as search and rescue operations persist.



The devastating landslide occurred at approximately 3:00 AM local time on Friday in a remote area of Enga Province, situated more than 600 kilometers northwest of Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

