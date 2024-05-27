Russian president visits Uzbekistan in 3rd foreign trip since reelection

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan on Sunday for talks with Leader Shavkay Mirziyoyev, with a primary focus expected to be on bolstering the bilateral relationship between the two nations.



Upon his arrival in Tashkent, Putin paid his respects by laying a wreath at a monument commemorating Uzbekistan's independence, ahead of engaging in informal discussions with Mirziyoyev.



The formal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on Monday, where a range of topics are anticipated to be addressed.



This visit marks Putin's third foreign trip since his re-election for a fifth term in May. His previous travels included visits to China, where he expressed gratitude for China's proposals aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, and a visit to Belarus, where discussions revolved around Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.



In the lead-up to his visit to Uzbekistan, Putin and Mirziyoyev engaged in dialogues covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, with a particular emphasis on trade as well as economic relations, as highlighted by the Kremlin.



The leader’s visit underscores the importance of diplomatic engagements in strengthening ties between Russia and Uzbekistan, as both nations seek to deepen their partnership across multiple fronts.

