Galatasaray clinches 24th Turkish Super Lig title after 3-1 win over Konyaspor

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Galatasaray clinched their 24th Turkish Super Lig title with a commanding 3-1 victory over Konyaspor. The match saw Galatasaray take the lead in the 29th minute when Argentine forward Mauro Icardi netted a header off a cross from German left-back Derrick Kohn. Icardi extended Galatasaray's lead with a stunning backheel goal in the 51st minute, capitalizing on a pass from Lucas Torreira. Shortly after, Galatasaray midfielder Berkan Kutlu added a third goal to secure their advantage.



Although Konyaspor's Danish winger Louka Prip found the net in the 78th minute, narrowing the scoreline to 3-1, Galatasaray held firm to claim the victory and the coveted 2024 Turkish title, amassing a total of 102 points throughout the season. Following the final whistle, jubilant celebrations erupted among the club's players and staff, marking their triumphant campaign.



In contrast, second-place Fenerbahce secured a dominant 6-0 win against Istanbulspor at home, concluding the season as runners-up with 99 points. Meanwhile, Konyaspor finished in 16th place with 41 points, securing their position in the Super Lig for the upcoming season.



However, MKE Ankaragucu suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Trabzonspor, leading to their relegation to a lower division. The club from the Turkish capital ended the 2023-24 season in 17th place with 40 points, facing the challenge of rebuilding and regaining their footing in the competitive football landscape.

