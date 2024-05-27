Quantum Computing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quantum Computing Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the quantum computing market size is predicted to reach $10.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%.

The growth in the quantum computing market is due to the rising investments in quantum computing startups. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest quantum computing market share. Major players in the quantum computing market include Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell, Atos Quantum, PsiQuantum Corporation.

Quantum Computing Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

.By Technology: Trapped Ions, Quantum Annealing, Superconducting Qubits, Other Technologies

.By Application: Optimization, Simulation, Machine Learning, Other Applications

.By End User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BSFI), Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Chemical, Manufacturing, Others End Users

.By Geography: The global quantum computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Quantum computing refers to a multidisciplinary field comprising aspects of computer science, physics, and mathematics that uses the laws of quantum mechanics to execute calculations that could provide exponential speedups over classical computers. Quantum computing utilizes quantum mechanics principles to perform complex computations exponentially faster than classical computers. Its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity, accelerate drug discovery, enhance AI, and address complex challenges makes it a promising technology despite its early stages.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Quantum Computing Market Characteristics

3. Quantum Computing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Quantum Computing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Quantum Computing Market Size And Growth

......

27. Quantum Computing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Quantum Computing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

