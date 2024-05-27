Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outdoor Furniture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Outdoor Furniture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the outdoor furniture market size is predicted to reach $43.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the outdoor furniture market is due to the increasing focus on home renovation. North America region is expected to hold the largest outdoor furniture market share. Major players in the outdoor furniture market include The Home Depot Inc., Steelcase Inc., Woodard LLC, La-Z-Boy Inc., Skyline Design, Keter Plastic Ltd., Haworth Inc., Trex Company.

Outdoor Furniture Market Segments

.By Product: Seating Sets, Loungers, Dining Sets, Chairs, Table, Other Products

.By Material Type: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others Material Types

.By End-User: Residential, Commercial

.By Geography: The global outdoor furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Outdoor furniture refers to furnishings explicitly designed for exterior spaces such as gardens, patios, decks, and other outdoor areas. These pieces of furniture are typically constructed using materials that can withstand exposure to various weather conditions, including rain, sunlight, and temperature fluctuations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Outdoor Furniture Market Characteristics

3. Outdoor Furniture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Outdoor Furniture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Outdoor Furniture Market Size And Growth

......

27. Outdoor Furniture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Outdoor Furniture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

