Cambodia's Ruling Party Sweeps Most Votes In Local Council Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, May 27 (NNN-AKP) – The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), yesterday, won the most votes in the municipal, provincial, town and district council elections, for the fourth term, according to preliminary results released by the National Election Committee (NEC).

Five political parties, namely the CPP, the Khmer Will Party, the Nation Power Party, the Funcinpec Party and the Khmer National United Party, took part in the non-universal elections.

The preliminary results, issued by the NEC and announced one polling station by one polling station, on the state-run TVK, showed that the CPP received most of the votes in the elections.

NEC's Chairman, Prach Chan, said, 11,598 sitting commune chiefs and councillors, or 99.79 percent of the 11,622 eligible voters, cast their ballots for 4,200 municipal, provincial, town and district councillors, yesterday.

“The elections were conducted smoothly with good security and order, and without any violence or intimidation,” he said in a press conference, at the conclusion of the elections.

“The elections were held in a free and fair manner, based on the principle of liberal multi-party democracy,” Chan added.

CPP's spokesperson, Sok Eysan, confirmed that, based on the party's tally, the CPP won the most majority votes in the elections, gaining some 10,052 votes, or about 86 percent of the total votes.

“This is another great success for the CPP, after we won a landslide victory in the senate election in Feb, and the general election in Jul, last year,” he said.

According to the NEC, the official results will be publicised on Jun 8.

The municipal, provincial, town and district council elections are held once every five years.– NNN-AKP