ISO Holds Regional Seminar On Leadership And Management Development Program In Baku

Ulviyya Shahin

In Baku, the regional seminar on the "Leadership and ManagementDevelopment Program" for national standardization bodies ofdeveloping countries, organized by the Azerbaijan Institute ofStandardization (AZSTAND) in collaboration with the InternationalOrganization for Standardization (ISO), has commenced, Azernews reports.

Along with Azerbaijan, leaders of national institutions fromAlbania, the Bahamas, Burkina Faso, Belize, Bhutan, Colombia,Ghana, Greece, Kenya, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Yemen,and Sweden are participating in the seminar.

Additionally, Deputy Head of the State Service for AntimonopolyPolicy and Consumer Market Oversight under the Ministry of EconomyIlqar Həsənov, Director of AZSTAND Ilham Bayramov, and Head of theDepartment for the Expansion of Potential at ISO Erik Kiek areamong the attendees of the event.