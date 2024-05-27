Azerbaijan's Independence Day Celebrates In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A reception was held at the "Le Pavillon Dauphine" center inParis to mark the Independence and Armed Forces Days of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The reception began with the performance of the national anthemsof Azerbaijan and France.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about the path our countryhas taken towards independence. She stated that 106 years ago, onMay 28, the first parliamentary democratic state in the Muslimworld, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), was established facing significant internal and external challenges duringa turbulent period coinciding with the fall of empires, the ADRsucceeded in establishing effective state institutions, protectingthe rights of its citizens, and gaining the trust of theinternational community. The independence of the ADR was recognizedhere, at the Paris Peace Conference. Although the lifespan of thefirst republic was short, lasting only 23 months, during this time,the state achieved significant progress in nation-building,identity formation, and democracy. One of its greatest achievementswas granting voting rights to women in 1918, long before Westerncountries.

The Ambassador recalled the tumultuous years of Azerbaijan'srestoration of independence in 1991 and the struggle the countryendured to preserve its statehood. She noted that as a result ofmilitary aggression by a neighboring country, one-fifth of ourterritory was occupied. She emphasized that the radical reformsimplemented by the Great Leader and the well-defined strategyturned Azerbaijan into a dynamically developing modern state to President Ilham Aliyev's wise policies, our country hasearned its deserved place on the international stage. Azerbaijanhas become the author of numerous projects in energy,infrastructure, and transportation sectors, transforming into aleading platform on the global stage. She pointed out thatAzerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of East and West, reflectsthe values of both civilizations, harmoniously uniting diversecultures.

"Azerbaijan works tirelessly for continuous peace anddevelopment in the region. The liberation of our territories andthe restoration of sovereignty over all our lands have created newrealities throughout the entire Caucasus region.

After the war, Azerbaijan embarked on a new era - an era ofpeace, harmony, and rebuilding the region. The 'Great Return' toour liberated lands began after 30 years. While hundreds offamilies have returned to their ancestral homes, 750,000 internallydisplaced persons still await their return. There are significantchallenges ahead, but today the most important task is the signingof a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both countriesare now very close to reaching a final peace agreement. In recentweeks, Baku and Yerevan have made significant progress towardsnormalizing relations. Azerbaijan's tireless efforts are aimed atensuring continuous peace, stability, and cooperation in theCaucasus," Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva said, announcing thatAzerbaijan will host the COP29 global conference at the end of thisyear. The Ambassador noted that hosting COP29 is not only a sourceof pride for Azerbaijan but also a significant responsibility andcall to action. She emphasized that Azerbaijan pledges to work withall countries in an inclusive and cooperative manner on COP29 andbelieves that the conference will successfully address the mostcrucial issue of our time.

Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev and themilitary attaché of the embassy, Colonel Javid Abdullayev, alsospoke, discussing President Ilham Aliyev's leadership inestablishing constructive partnerships with internationalorganizations, the role of our Armed Forces in the struggle forindependence, and the importance of the upcoming COP29 climateconference in Baku.