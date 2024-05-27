Invaders Kill Five Residents Of Donetsk Region On May 26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed five residents of the eastern Donetsk region on Sunday, May 26.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On May 26, the Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: two in Antonivka and one each in Siversk, Krasnohorivka, and Chasiv Yar. Three more people were injured in the region during the day," he said.

Three killed, two injured by Russian shelling in Donetsk region

According to Filashkin, the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region (1,978 killed and 4,925 wounded) does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On May 26, the Russians shelled Siversk, killing an 86-year-old woman.

Chasiv Yar was also under fire. A 42-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman was injured.

Russian forces also attacked Krasnohorivka, killing a 46-year-old man and injuring a 66-year-old man.