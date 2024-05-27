Zelensky To Visit Spain On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, the Spanish government said on Sunday.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting at 12:00 local time in Madrid.

Zelensky will meet King Felipe VI of Spain after the meeting with Sanchez, the royal household said.

On May 15, Zelensky postponed all upcoming foreign visits, including a trip to Spain that had been scheduled for May 17, amid Russia's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Zelensky had been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year, and visit Portugal.

In March 2024, Ukraine launched negotiations with Spain on the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

Archival photo: Office of the President of Ukraine