Mattia Doyle Launches 'Bling For The Battle'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder Mattia Doyle

The Doyle Family

YORBA , LINDA , UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mattia Doyle, a name synonymous with creativity and philanthropy, has launched her new venture, "Bling for the Battle ." This custom apparel company, based in Yorba Linda, California, specializes in dazzling designs featuring rhinestones. Beyond its sparkling creations, the company stands out for its noble mission: donating proceeds to cancer patients and cancer-related organizations.Mattia, who resides in Yorba Linda with her husband, Philip Doyle, a prominent real estate developer at KP RE Capital Group , and their four children, has always harbored a passion for both fashion and community service. "Bling for the Battle" is a testament to her commitment to giving back, combining her love for design with a cause close to her heart.The idea for "Bling for the Battle" was born out of Mattia's desire to support those affected by cancer, a cause she feels deeply about after the loss of her mother to breast cancer. The company offers a wide range of custom apparel, from T-shirts and hoodies to accessories, all adorned with sparkling rhinestones. Each piece is designed to bring a touch of joy and glamour to its wearer, while also contributing to a larger purpose."We want our customers to feel good knowing that their purchase is making a difference in someone's life." said Mattia Doyle at a local event.Philip Doyle, standing proudly beside his wife, expressed his admiration for her initiative. "Mattia's dedication to this cause is inspiring. As a family, we are fully behind her mission and excited to see the positive impact 'Bling for the Battle' will have on our community and beyond.""Bling for the Battle" is exploring opportunities to work directly with cancer patients, providing them with custom apparel, hair turbans, and more that will add a bit of sparkle to their journey.For more information about "Bling for the Battle" and to explore their collection, visit BlingfortheBattle.

Manish R

The News Room

email us here