MADE IN USA ONE LLC At Consensus Austin 2024: Championing Made In USA With AI And Blockchain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MADE IN USA ONE

MADE IN USA ONE uses AI and Blockchain to ensure compliance with the Buy America Act, Build Back Better, Defense Authorization Act, and Presidential Orders.

- Adam ReiserCHEYENNE, WY, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MADE IN USA ONE LLC proudly announces its commitment to supporting Made in USA certifications through advanced AI and blockchain technology. As the landscape of manufacturing and compliance evolves, MADE IN USA ONE LLC is dedicated to ensuring transparency and accountability in supply chains.TRUTH MATTERSTM: Ensuring Compliance with AI and BlockchainMADE IN USA ONE LLC utilizes cutting-edge AI and blockchain solutions to provide a robust compliance system. This system ensures adherence to the Buy American Act and the Build Back Better Law, offering unparalleled transparency and traceability.MADE IN USA ONE LLC integrates AI and Blockchain technology to ensure compliance with significant regulations and orders. These include the Buy America Act, Build Back Better, the Defense Authorization Act, and five key Presidential Executive Orders: 13788, 13858, 13975, 14005, and 14017. The company's MADE IN USA CERTIFIED® program guarantees that products meet these stringent requirements, promoting transparency and accountability in the supply chain. This commitment supports American manufacturing and aligns with national priorities for making products in the U.S.A.Verity One Mobile Scanning AppThe Verity One Mobile Scanning App, developed by MADE IN USA ONE LLC, allows for real-time lookup and push notifications, providing instant access to compliance information. This technology empowers users with real-time data, enhancing trust and reliability.SAM and CAGE CodeMADE IN USA ONE LLC holds a SAM (System for Award Management) and CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) code 8JSY1. These registrations certify the company's eligibility to participate in government procurement processes, further validating its commitment to compliance and quality.Join Us at Consensus Austin 2024MADE IN USA ONE LLC will attend Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas, from May 26 to 28. We will interview industry leaders to explore how blockchain technology can drive American innovation and economic growth. Follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter for real-time updates and exclusive insights from the event.BlockchainAIMade in USAMade in AmericaComplianceTransparencySupply ChainBuy American ActBuild Back Better LawVerity One Mobile Scanning AppSAM CodeCAGE CodeGovernment ProcurementConsensus 2024

Adam Reiser

MADE IN USA ONE LLC

+1 561-789-1139

email us here