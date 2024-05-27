MADE IN USA ONE LLC At Consensus Austin 2024: Championing Made In USA With AI And Blockchain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MADE IN USA ONE
MADE IN USA ONE uses AI and Blockchain to ensure compliance with the Buy America Act, Build Back Better, Defense Authorization Act, and Presidential Orders. MADE IN USA ONE AI and Blockchain to ensure compliance with Buy America Act, Build Back Better, the Defense Authorization Act, and Presidential Orders, promoting transparency and U.S. manufacturing”
- Adam ReiserCHEYENNE, WY, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MADE IN USA ONE LLC proudly announces its commitment to supporting Made in USA certifications through advanced AI and blockchain technology. As the landscape of manufacturing and compliance evolves, MADE IN USA ONE LLC is dedicated to ensuring transparency and accountability in supply chains.
TRUTH MATTERSTM: Ensuring Compliance with AI and Blockchain
MADE IN USA ONE LLC utilizes cutting-edge AI and blockchain solutions to provide a robust compliance system. This system ensures adherence to the Buy American Act and the Build Back Better Law, offering unparalleled transparency and traceability.
MADE IN USA ONE LLC integrates AI and Blockchain technology to ensure compliance with significant regulations and orders. These include the Buy America Act, Build Back Better, the Defense Authorization Act, and five key Presidential Executive Orders: 13788, 13858, 13975, 14005, and 14017. The company's MADE IN USA CERTIFIED® program guarantees that products meet these stringent requirements, promoting transparency and accountability in the supply chain. This commitment supports American manufacturing and aligns with national priorities for making products in the U.S.A.
Verity One Mobile Scanning App
The Verity One Mobile Scanning App, developed by MADE IN USA ONE LLC, allows for real-time lookup and push notifications, providing instant access to compliance information. This technology empowers users with real-time data, enhancing trust and reliability.
SAM and CAGE Code
MADE IN USA ONE LLC holds a SAM (System for Award Management) and CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) code 8JSY1. These registrations certify the company's eligibility to participate in government procurement processes, further validating its commitment to compliance and quality.
Join Us at Consensus Austin 2024
MADE IN USA ONE LLC will attend Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas, from May 26 to 28. We will interview industry leaders to explore how blockchain technology can drive American innovation and economic growth. Follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter for real-time updates and exclusive insights from the event.
Blockchain
AI
Made in USA
Made in America
Compliance
Transparency
Supply Chain
Buy American Act
Build Back Better Law
Verity One Mobile Scanning App
SAM Code
CAGE Code
Government Procurement
Consensus 2024
Adam Reiser
MADE IN USA ONE LLC
+1 561-789-1139
email us here
MENAFN27052024003118003196ID1108260111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.