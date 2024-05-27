Kishori Shahane Wants Her 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' Role To Be Remembered For Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Kishori Shahane Vij has opened up about her strong character in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', sharing how every day she gives her 100 per cent so that Babita Ahuja will be remembered for years to come.

Talking about doing complete justice to her character, Kishori said: "When I discovered that Babita's character was taking an extremely negative turn, I wasn't completely shocked. From the beginning, I was told that Babita would be a strong character in the show, always focused on protecting Virat."

"From Babita's perspective, she is protecting her son and isn't doing anything wrong. The challenge of portraying this character lies in her complexity. She isn't a bad person, she's just protective of her family. There are moments when her attitude towards Amruta changes, requiring me to make sudden shifts in my portrayal, which I believe the audience enjoys," said Kishori, who is known for her work in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Pradhanmantri'.

The actress said: "My character has a deep purpose, and for an actor, it is always interesting to portray such roles. Every day, I give my 100 per cent so that Babita Ahuja will be remembered for years to come."

The show stars Sriti Jha as Amruta and Arjit Taneja as Virat.

In the current track of the show, viewers are enjoying the festivities of Amruta and Virat's 'fake' wedding, where amid the celebrations they are trying to find the culprit who leaked their inappropriate images. Simultaneously, Virat's mother, Babita, is trying her best to save herself from being caught.

Babita has always been a protective mother to Virat, but her hatred towards Amruta has overpowered her love for her son, leading to her making tough decisions against him.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV.