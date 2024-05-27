Aman Centre Enhances Cooperation With Qatar Institute For Speech And Hearing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), a key institution under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work and affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Qatar Institute for Speech and Hearing (QISH).

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director of Aman Centre and Essa Abdulla H A Al Mannai, Chairman of QISH.

The partnership aims to strengthen cooperation between the two entities, focusing on enhancing the quality of services provided to women, children and victims of family disintegration and violence.

The framework of this agreement will facilitate sustainable and practical collaboration, benefiting both organisations and their service recipients.

QISH, licensed by the Ministry of Public Health since 2011, is renowned for its comprehensive services for people with disabilities. These services include speech and language therapy, behavioural therapy, special education, audiology services, occupational & physical therapy and early intervention programs.

Sheikh Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani highlighted that this agreement will foster the exchange of expertise and information between Aman Centre and QISH. Both parties are committed to innovation and the development of awareness programs and training workshops for social protection workers. This collaboration will enhance the support provided to beneficiaries of Aman Center's services, particularly in the shelter facilities.

Essa Abdulla H A Al Mannai expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, emphasising its role in complementing QISH's mission to raise awareness and provide services to the Qatari community and residents. The collaboration aims to amplify efforts in the protection and rehabilitation of children facing various challenges that may impact their development.

In addition to this strategic partnership, Aman Centre has launched a newly designed website, reflecting its dedication to continuous improvement and better service delivery.

The revamped site features a modern, user-friendly interface designed to meet the needs of the centre's target groups, including women and children affected by violence and family disintegration.