AFW, GSM To Launch British International School On Qetaifan Island North

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Global Schools Management (GSM), which owns over 165 schools, and educates over 45,000 students in the United States of America, Middle East, United Kingdom, and Africa has announced that it has partnered with Aplomado Investments and Fenton Whelan Real Estate to launch a super-premium international school on Qetaifan Island North, Doha.

The school will offer both the UK and IB pathways and cater for up to 1600 students and it set to open in September 2025.

Qetaifan Island North is located off Lusail City, Qatar and is designed to be Qatar's future iconic destination.

The new international school will set the benchmark for world class facilities in Doha on its 30,245sqm plot. It will feature a 700-seat auditorium linked with the school's Performing Art Hub, a 50-metre Olympic size swimming pool, watersports directly accessible from the school to the canal, food technology and hospitality programmes directly linked with the industries on Qetaifan Island North, and a range of community facilities that will be accessible on weekends.

The school will also seek LEED accreditation as it is committed to energy conservation, reduced water usage, and a minimised carbon footprint.

Commenting on the launch, Jeremy Bussey, CEO of Aplomado Investments said:“Through our partnership with GSM, we strongly believe that we are positioned to contribute towards the realization of Qatar's vision with our plans to establish a high quality, premium international school on Qetaifan Island.”

The announcement underscores GSM's expansion strategy in the GCC region. Speaking on the launch, Ron Packard, founder of GSM said,“Our school will become the destination school of Doha. With our track record of academic excellence, and knowledge of the region, we see this school as an opportunity to shape the next generation of Qataris, and expatriates who will attend the school.”

Professor Ralph Tabberer, former Director General of the UK education sector and now Vice Chairman of GSM Middle East is set to chair the school and ensure the highest standards of British education are embedded in the curriculum. Commenting on launch, Professor Tabberer stated,“We look forward to establishing a leading British curriculum school in Doha that challenges young people to step out of their comfort zone at every opportunity.”