Speaker Affirms Qatar's Keenness To Strengthen Joint Arab Action, Support Stability In Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim affirmed the State of Qatar's keenness to strengthen joint Arab action, pointing out the country's prominent role in supporting stability in the region, through mediation efforts, and calling for resolving disputes through peaceful means.

In a speech delivered at the 36th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) held in Algiers, Algeria, H E Al Ghanim stressed that Qatar and the Qatari people stand by the brotherly Palestinian people, support their cause, and affirm their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He underlined the exceptional challenges that the Arab region is facing, including the brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the systematic genocide and forced displacement to which the Palestinian people are subjected, stressing that these challenges require a firm and effective stance to provide all forms of support.

He affirmed the necessity of taking practical steps to support the Palestinian people, whether by issuing international legislation obligating the occupying state to stop its aggression.

Or by mobilising parliamentary diplomatic efforts to demand that governments and human rights organisations exert all forms of pressure on the occupying state, to stop its violations against the Palestinian people and their great sacrifices.

In this context, the Speaker of the Shura Council hailed the recent announcements made by Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognise the State of Palestine, describing this recognition as the result of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their great sacrifices.

He pointed out the expansion of student protests around the globe against Israeli practices, underlining the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt the attacks on Rafah, and the request of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli Prime Minister and his Defense Minister on war crimes charges, emphasizing that these movements and changes in global positions represent a victory for the Palestinian cause, and confirm broad support and solidarity with it.

Speaker of the Shura Council affirmed the State of Qatar's pivotal role in strengthening Arab solidarity and cooperation between countries, to ensure a better future.

Strengthening joint Arab action represents the cornerstone of facing regional challenges, which requires continuous cooperation and coordination between the parliaments and councils of Arab countries, he added.

H E Al Ghanim stressed that the current conditions require deep thinking and serious work to find sustainable solutions to the economic, social, political, environmental and climate change challenges.

He also pointed out the importance of supporting policies and enacting legislation that promote sustainable development and contribute to consolidating social justice, affirming that economic integration between Arab countries constitutes an important tributary to achieving common growth and prosperity.

During his speech, he addressed the 50th anniversary of the founding of AIPU, recalling the achievements it achieved and looking forward to a better future that strengthens the unity of the Arab ranks and strengthens the role of the member councils in serving the nation's issues.

This occasion represents an opportunity to strengthen Arabs' union and increase its influence, by examining the challenges and reasons that stand in the way of achieving Arabs' aspirations, he said, calling on the attendants to form a committee to undertake this matter, to establish a new stage and beginning in the union's journey.

H E Al Ghanim concluded his speech by expressing his aspiration for the conference to come up with recommendations and decisions that contribute to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and supporting the issues of the Arab nation, in a way that achieves stability and prosperity for the region.

This edition of the conference addresses the current conditions in the Arab region and the challenges facing joint Arab action, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation between the union's member states.

The conference will also address developments in the Palestinian cause, as well as all that the Palestinian people face throughout the occupied Palestine, especially the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, while the attendants will discuss ways to provide support for the brotherly Palestinian people.