Qatar, Swedish Officials Discuss Cooperation In Development, Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stokholm: Minister of State for International Cooperation at MoFA H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in a round-table discussion at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI).

Separately, Al Khater met officials from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and Swedish international development institutions, in Stockholm on Saturday. The meeting discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of development. The Minister of State for International Cooperation also met separately with UI Director, H E Jakob Hallgren, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Programs at the Institute H E Rouzbeh Parsi, and Director-General of the Folke Bernadotte Academy H E Per Olsson Fridh. During the meetings, they discussed joint efforts in the fields of security and peace. The meetings were attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadya bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.

