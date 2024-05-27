Health Minister Meets DG Of GCC Health Council, WHO Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met separately with Director General of the GCC Health Council H E Sulaiman Al Dakhil and WHO Assistant Director-General for External Relations and Governance Dr. Catharina Boehme, on the sidelines of her participation in the 77th World Health Assembly. During the two meetings, they discussed cooperation aspects between Qatar and the GCC Health Council and the WHO. In addition, they discussed the most prominent topics to be discussed by the World Health Assembly, scheduled to kick off in Geneva, Switzerland, today, and to run until June 1.

