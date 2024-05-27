President Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq, Mofa Secretary-General Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq H E Nechirvan Barzani met Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, yesterday. The meeting discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen them, in addition to a range of topics of mutual interest. In a separate meeting, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq H E Masrour Barzani and H E Al Hammadi discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen them in addition to a range of topics of mutual interest.
MENAFN27052024000063011010ID1108260081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.