President Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq, Mofa Secretary-General Discuss Cooperation

President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq H E Nechirvan Barzani met Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, yesterday. The meeting discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen them, in addition to a range of topics of mutual interest. In a separate meeting, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq H E Masrour Barzani and H E Al Hammadi discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen them in addition to a range of topics of mutual interest.

