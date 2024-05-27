Russian Army Loses 1,150 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 27 May 2024 amounted to about 502,340 people, including another 1,150 people in the last day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The defence forces also destroyed 7671 (+9) tanks, 14,818 (+15) armoured combat vehicles, 12,981 (+28) artillery systems, 1,084 (+1) MLRS, 815 (+1) air defence systems , 357 (+0) aircraft, and 326 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 10,467 (+42), cruise missiles - 2,221 (+12), ships/boats - 27 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 17,694 (+55), special equipment - 2,118 (+7).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, 95 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the past day . The situation remains the hottest in the Kupianske and Pokrovske sectors. More than half of today's fighting took place there.