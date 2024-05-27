(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) --



1964 -- A museum of Failaka Island relics in Kuwait was opened in the house of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's summer house.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Public Authority for Assessment of compensations for the damage caused by Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. The authority is affilated to the Council of Ministers.

1993 -- The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq.

1994 -- Kuwait exported the first liquid Ammonia of 15,040 metric tons to India following reconstruction of petrochemical sector destroyed by Iraqi forces during their occupation of State of Kuwait.

2000 -- Abdullah Surayye Al-Surayye, a renowned man of letter and diplomat, passed away at age of 66.

2008 -- Kuwait won the Arab Towns Award for its sea front project in Fahaheel Area. The 200,000-square-meter project includes 11 buildings, a shopping mall, restaurants, cinema theaters and a hotel.

2016 -- Ahmad Neqa Al-Mutairi won two gold medals at the International Paralympic Committee's Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland.

2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the opening of the grand hall at the Foreign Ministry. (end)

