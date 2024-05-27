Remarkable Success For The International Schools Championship In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 400 Male & Female Players from Three Countries participate in the Event

The International Schools Championship in Dubai was successfully concluded with distinctive participation of promising players, who competed in football, basketball & swimming competitions.

The Championship was organized by Jam Sports Academy in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and with participation of 400 male & female players, represented schools from UAE, Lebanon & Iraq.

The various competitions of the event took place at Champs Academy in Festival City Dubai, Al Nasr Club, Al Salam Community School and Al-Ettihad School in Jumeirah.

The football competition was held with participation of 12 teams, classified into three groups; the first of which was composed of Cougars 7 (W), Cougars 8, Reds and Al-Ettihad Private School Teams, while the second group contained the International College Lebanon 7, International College Lebanon - Ain Aar, the International School of Choueifat & the French International School B, and the third group comprised International College Lebanon 8, Cougars Ain Aar, the French International School A and Darb Al-Saada School Teams.



The International College Lebanon - Ain Aar won 1st place, followed by International College Lebanon 7 School in the 2nd place and Cougars 7 (W) in the 3rd place. Malik Abu Zaher of the International College Lebanon 7 was named as best player in the competition.



In the football competition for girls, the Reds Team secured the 1st place, followed by Cougars Ain Aar in the 2nd place and International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut - GR8 in the 3rd place. Hala Humaidan from the Reds Team was awarded as the best player. The football competition for girls was held with participation of six teams; these were: International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut-GR8, Reds, GEMS Gulf International School, International School of Choueifat, Cougars Ain Aar and Cougars Ras Beirut.



In the basketball competition for boys, the International School of Choueifat – Erbil Iraq won 1st place, followed by the International College Lebanon Ain Aar School in the 2nd place & the International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut in the 3rd place. Hussain Parzji from the International School of Choueifat – Erbil Iraq was honored as best player of the competition. Five teams participated in this competition; these were: International College Lebanon - Ain Aar, International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut, Cougars - Ras Beirut Lebanon, International School of Choueifat Erbil and the French International School.

The basketball competition for girls was held with participation of six teams; these were: International College Lebanon - Ain Aar, International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut, Cougars - Ras Beirut Lebanon, Cougars - Ain Aar Lebanon, GEMS Gulf International School & Jam Sports Academy B. The International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut secured 1st place, followed by the International College Lebanon - Ain Aar in the 2nd place & Cougars Ain Aar Lebanon in the 3rd place. Lolah Saud from the International College Lebanon - Ras Beirut was named as best player in the competition.



In the girls' swimming competition – 50 M butterfly, Lana Al-Rais from the French International School won 1st place, followed by Noor Khatir of the International College Lebanon in the 2nd place and Nordani Shehadeh in the 3rd place, while in the boys' competition Sami Al-Fas of the French International School gained 1st place, followed by Abdulla Ahmed Musta & Mohammed Rabei Sayed from the Pace British School in the 2nd & 3rd places.

In the backstroke swimming competition for girls, the International College Lebanon's affiliates dominated first places as follows: Noor Dani Shehadeh gained 1st place, followed by Christina Saroo in 2nd place and Laila Daouk in 3rd place. In boys' competition, Sami Al-Fas of the French International School won 1st place, followed by Mohammed Rabei Sayed from the Pace British School in the 2nd place & Abdulla Ahmed Musta from the same school in the 3rd place.

