Turkish Airlines And UN Tourism To Forge Strategic Partnership For Sustainable Tourism

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The national flag carrier of Trkiye, Turkish Airlines, and The World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the agency of the United Nations and leading public international organization in tourism, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in attendance to the Ambassador of the Republic of Trkiye to the Kingdom of Spain, Mrs. Nket Kkel Ezberci. With this MoU, both parties aim to work closely to enhance initiatives promoting sustainable tourism and civil aviation on a global scale.

As the airline flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines will be collaborating with UN Tourism to achieve common objectives. This partnership will focus on promoting sustainable tourism practices, fostering aviation development, and advocating the expansion of public and private sector cooperation to bolster advancements in air connectivity, especially in emerging destinations. Both parties will be leveraging their expertise and guidance in their respective fields, exchanging knowledge and working on case studies on topics such as sustainable aviation fuel.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU,

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, added:

“We are excited to set out on a journey to forge a strategic partnership with UN Tourism in order to achieve our shared objectives of promoting sustainable tourism and enhancing global connectivity. This potential partnership underscores our commitment to sustainable tourism and highlights our role as a global connector, bringing people and cultures together across the world.”

Ion Vilcu, Director of Affiliate Members of UNWTO , commented,“With the signing of the Memorandum, we seal a natural partnership to further our commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism. Turkish Airlines is a global pioneer in the promotion of tourism and cultural exchange. This is undoubtedly a historic day that will allow us to promote civic engagement and cultural diversity, as well as highlighting local heritage.”

The MoU between Turkish Airlines and UN Tourism exemplifies the importance of strategic partnerships in driving tourism and aviation sectors forward. By working closely and consulting on matters of mutual interest, both organizations aim to create a more connected, sustainable, and prosperous future for global tourism.