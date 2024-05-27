               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A Pivotal Moment For Japan's National Defense


5/27/2024 2:10:58 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was first published on Noah Smith's Noahpinion Substack and is republished with kind permission. Read the original and become a Noahopinion subscriber here.

I've been writing a lot about the threat of a major war in Asia , but I haven't written much about Japan's role in that equation. And yet Japan would be at the very center of such a war. A Chinese seizure of Taiwan would put Japan's security in grave danger . Here's a translated quote from a Chinese PLA officer training manual :

And China's ambassador to Japan
recently said
that“once the country of Japan is tied to the tanks plotting to split China, the Japanese people will be brought into the fire.”

Given the extreme imminent danger, Japan's defense policy going forward seems extremely important. I suggested that the country should
deploy nuclear weapons , but there are probably plenty of other things the country's leaders can do with regard to their conventional military capabilities.

One person with plenty of ideas is
Jonathan Grady , a founding principal at the consultancy
Canary Group , who has done
strategic analyses
of
the Quad's role
in Asian security and who sometimes writes about
Japanese defense policy .

In this guest post, he explains some of the economic and political hurdles Japan will have to overcome in order to continue its defense buildup and ensure its own security.

Japan Must Soon Decide on Major Defense Buildup

Japan stands at a pivotal moment, facing urgent decisions about its defense strategy. Positioned to significantly enhance its defense capabilities, Japan is increasing its defense budget by 60% to assert more influence in Indo-Pacific security.

This surge in spending is designed to bolster Tokyo's deterrence against China and promote regional peace. However, the ambitious plans are jeopardized by leader indecision, a complex political landscape and severe financial constraints that threaten to derail the historic buildup.

With the stakes high – shaping deterrence planning across capitals while colliding against political survival – the decision outcome is significant. As Japan faces an election year, the lack of political resolve and clear funding mechanisms compels sincere action to determine the future scope and financing of its defense ambitions.

These choices will define whether Japan realizes its full defense potential or faces significant compromises.

Strengthening Japan's defense posture

The historic post-World War II buildup aims to enhance Tokyo's deterrence against Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, a region crucial for global security. Additionally, it forms part of a broader international strategy to maintain a peaceful status quo amid competing territorial claims from China.

Japan's unique island geography and the vulnerability of American bases on its soil underscore the urgency of these plans. Notably, Japan has the world's second-largest fleet of advanced F-35 fighter aircraft and is buying hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles , enabling Tokyo counterstrike capabilities against enemy bases, and bolstering its defense and the security of American bases and troops.


Four F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during fifth-generation fighter training near Mount Fuji, Japan, April 1, 2021. The Raptors are currently operating out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's dynamic force employment concept. Photo: US Air Force / Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros

However, doubts over Japan's political resolve and financial capacity to support increased spending create a high-stakes dilemma. Tokyo may not achieve some of the defense capabilities it previously planned.

Even if Japan were to secure most of its wish-list items, potentially limited ammunition reserves from a constrained budget will hamper some of Tokyo's newfound defense capabilities.

Due to their proximity to potential conflict,
American bases in Japan are targets . Japan's lack of previously planned capabilities is a disservice to these bases and soldiers.

The Japanese government must soon address its defense expenditure dilemma because of due time pressures on defense budget funding and its security implications.

Funding challenges and political indecision

While Japan's defense ambitions are clear, the path to achieving them is fraught with financial and political challenges. Japan's indecision over funding its surging defense budget undermines its buildup efforts.

The lack of clarity over funding has left the buildup vulnerable amidst a challenging political landscape. With several delays in funding plans, the Japanese government faces an increasingly unfavorable political situation as time runs out.

As part of Japan's new National Security Strategy , the Japanese government last year set aside a 43 trillion yen (approximately US$300 billion at the time) defense budget for five years, a 60% increase from previous defense spending.

Asia Times

