A Pivotal Moment For Japan's National Defense

The expanded defense budget aims to help enhance deterrence against China and North Korea and equip Tokyo with counterstrike capabilities.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry launches Tomahawk cruise missile; Source: US Navy

While the defense policy is popular among the Japanese public, the means to pay for it is not. This has led to chronic indecision on how to fully fund the spending increases over the past two years.

The budget included one trillion yen (approximately $7.3 billion at the time) in tax hikes intended to help fund the increases, to be implemented at

“an appropriate time in or after 2024.”



This indecisive language was a compromise to delay unpopular tax hikes while expanding the defense budget. Unfortunately, the Japanese government delayed the hikes several times, now

punting tax hikes to 2026 .

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party government asserts it will respect the planned defense increases, if the tax hikes are implemented by 2026 . This further ambiguity raises concerns whether defense priorities will be fully funded or continue to be funded and undermines the Japanese government's credibility.

Compounding its indecision, the government flirted with calling an election for nearly a year. During the past summer, speculation peaked that the government would call an election to lock in electoral gains, as it was enjoying

a spike in polls surpassing 50% in approval

following foreign policy victories.

Unfortunately, the government did not call an election after months of consideration. The Kishida government

approval polls then precipitously dropped , even before an unprecedented corruption scandal was publicly known.

The Japanese government missed its best opportunity to call an election when it was at a point of strength, subsequently missing a major opportunity to secure its coveted defense funding. As highlighted by the Nikkei Asia graph , the Kishida government missed its optimal opportunity before the corruption scandal.

Source: Nikkei Asia

The indecision does not come as a surprise. In an analysis earlier this past year in Nikkei Asia, I indicated that

the Japanese government needed to move fast

on passing its tax hikes. If it did not pass the tax hikes quickly enough, it risked pulling back again on its tax hike timeline.

I further indicated if enough time was allowed to pass, a coalition that included some of the inner circle members from the current government would resist the unpopular tax hikes. I indicated these individuals would adopt a politically motivated indifference.

Since that time, Prime Minister Kishida announced

abrupt cabinet changes , unsuccessfully shifting public opinion. Some of these inner circle members were seen as insufficiently loyal to the Prime Minister.

Significant political constraints compound the Japanese government's indecision. The Japanese government severely wounded itself with a recent unprecedented political scandal; former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's faction, the largest faction in the Japanese government, was

running a secret slush fund .

The scheme implicated senior lawmakers, leading to resignations from the Prime Minister's cabinet. The unprecedented scandal has created an unsettling backdrop and dealt a

major blow to the Prime Minister's agenda , with the unpopular tax hikes postponed and a nosedive in polls while he scrambles for political survival.

Government polling is now historically bad. A recent poll found approval for the Prime Minister's cabinet dropped to

16.6%, the worst polling in over 10 years

since the Prime Minister's Liberal Democratic Party came to power in 2012.

Another poll found a

disapproval rate of 74%

for the Prime Minister's cabinet, among the worst polling

in over 75 years

since recording began in 1947. A Nikkei poll found a

record high 69% disapproval

of the Prime Minister's cabinet since he came to office.

Unsurprisingly, unpopular tax hikes – even if meant for critical national defense spending – have been pushed aside at a time of historically unpopular polling. However, indecision over funding the spending increases persisted long before the drop in polls, detrimentally affecting Japan's defense plans.

Indecision also cost its leaders a significant opportunity to lock in its gains. Japan will need to find a way to pay for the defense spending increases. To address these funding challenges, the government has explored strategies related to asset sales, including a

sale of government shares

in NTT, a major Japanese telco.

If Japan cannot fund its own defense buildup, the government's prolonged indecision will damage planned defense capabilities and potentially its own credibility.

Financial constraints further complicate Japan's defense ambitions. Significant debt levels and the recent currency devaluation directly impact its ability to procure advanced defense systems, potentially compromising strategic initiatives.

Raising debt to finance spending, a common practice in the past, now raises concerns due to Japan's already substantial debt. There are concerns that Japan's significant debt levels are now too high and could undermine the Japanese economy. Japan already carries substantial debt, prompting warnings from some economists.

A prominent Japanese economist, responding to proposals for debt to fund the defense buildup, described a debt proposal as

“unsustainable.”

According to the NYU Stern Volatility Lab, when normalized for GDP Japan has faraway the

largest amount of financial systemic risk

from its debt among developed financial markets.

In the event of a financial crisis, Japan's systemic risk amounts to over 17% of its GDP. As illustrated below, Japan leads systemic risk among developed financial markets, highlighting economic vulnerabilities.

Source: NYU Stern V-Lab

In the event of a financial crisis, Japanese banks risk a capital shortfall that would be highly damaging. If the Japanese yield curve were to surge, then the financial sector – mostly its banks – that own a large chunk of the Japanese sovereign debt will have collateral damage due to value losses.

Japan is also a graying nation with

over half its budget

dedicated to social spending and debt servicing. Additional debt raises can further weigh against the government's budget and create a more

challenging financial situation

for the Japanese government.

Compounding financial challenges, the recent drop in Japanese currency has reduced Japan's buying power for defense acquisitions. The then-$300 Billion five-year budget set in December 2022 questionably assumed a 108 yen to dollar exchange rate .

However, the rate at the time was approximately 130 yen to the dollar; at the time, the lower 108 rate had not been seen in over a year since 2021. The exchange rate subsequently surged to over 150 yen to the dollar, further

diminishing Japan's buying power

for major defense acquisitions.

Japan has already cut back some of its purchases of military aircraft, but it is yet to be seen whether further cuts will occur. The depreciating currency also reduces the buying power of the unpopular tax hikes meant to pay for defense.

To continue with planned purchases, Japan will need more money to compensate for its depreciated currency and reduced buying power. Japan's increasingly difficult financial situation only makes the politics over financing its defense buildup a more sensitive and challenging matter.

Despite these hurdles, Japan has managed to play a pivotal role and see notable successes in regional security.

Japan's role is part of a broader and sophisticated effort to coordinate military efforts with allies and partners in the region to enhance deterrence against Chinese aggression and promote a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. This overlapping effort is one of the least understood, most complex and consequential trends in defense diplomacy.

Among its substantial efforts, Japan helps facilitate overlapping defense cooperation. Within the last year, Tokyo has signed significant reciprocal access agreements with

the United Kingdom

and

Australia . Together with an existing agreement with the US, these agreements allow each country's armed forces to train and operate on Japanese soil.