12 Injured After Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: As many as 12 people travelling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland sustained injuries during a bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport said on Sunday (May 26).

According to a agency report, the plane landed safely and as scheduled.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” Dublin Airport said in a statement.

“All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft. Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital. The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay. Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon,” the statement further read.

On May 21, severe turbulence in a London-Singapore flight resulted in one death and several injuries, Singapore Airlines said. Flight tracking data suggested the plane dropped more than 1,800 metres (6,000 feet) in just five minutes over the Andaman Sea before it was diverted to Bangkok.

A 73-year-old British man died and 104 people were injured on the flight, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew from London to Singapore.

