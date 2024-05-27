(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thierry Rayer, President of CESR, and Axel Baroux, Director of Middle East and North Africa at Business France in Dubai

Boosting Cultural Tourism: National Missions and Thierry Rayer's Vision

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The second edition of Vision Golfe, under the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, is preparing to open its doors with high expectations. The event, to be held at the Ministry of the Economy in Paris, aims to deepen economic and cultural relations between France and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Co-sponsored by the French Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Europe, this strategic platform will focus on trade, technological innovation, and cultural collaboration.

In an exclusive interview, Thierry Rayer, President of the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer (CESR), reveals the implications of this event and the crucial role of "Universæ Analysis", a method he has developed for analyzing works of art. Rayer said, "Vision Golfe aims not only to strengthen commercial and technological ties but also to enrich the cultural exchange between these dynamic regions."

"Universæ Analysis: A Revolution in Art Analysis

"Universæ Analysis" is an interdisciplinary method that fuses biology, geometry, and mathematics with in-depth studies in Egyptology and the history of ancient civilizations such as Greece and Rome. Rayer explains that this rigorous approach is used to "reveal hidden knowledge in the works of masters such as Da Vinci and Raphael, as well as modernists like Brancusi and Kandinsky."

This method is not just academic; it has substantial practical implications for museums and cultural institutions, facilitating enriching partnerships between France and the Gulf countries. Rayer notes, "We use 'Universæ Analysis' to enhance the understanding and appreciation of works, which inevitably strengthens cultural and economic ties."

Impact on cultural institutions and investors

Beyond its cultural contribution, "Universæ Analysis" also offers valuable analytical tools for art investors. "It provides means of authentication paving the way for more strategic investments in the art sector," says Rayer. Sites like Al Ula and Neom could benefit from these approaches to attract an international audience and redefine their acquisition policy.

Collaboration with international art collectors

Interaction with international art collectors also plays a crucial role, enriching the cultural experience in Gulf countries through the introduction of rare and valuable works. "These partnerships not only enhance local collections but also encourage a deeper cultural dialogue between countries," adds Rayer.

National missions to Gulf countries to boost cultural tourism

National missions to be deployed in Gulf countries would pave the way for cultural innovation and boost cultural tourism. These missions aim to promote artistic exchanges and cultural collaborations, thus fostering a better understanding and mutual appreciation of the cultural riches between France and the Gulf countries.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thierry Rayer is optimistic about the impact of Vision Golfe 2024: "We anticipate that this event will be a catalyst for new collaborations and innovations, influencing both economic markets and the preservation of the world's cultural heritage." National missions in the Gulf countries will play a key role in paving the way for cultural innovation and boosting cultural tourism, creating new opportunities for artistic exchange and economic growth.

Vision Golfe 2024 promises to be a must-attend event for economic and cultural players and those committed to the advancement of the arts and sciences.

Visit the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer for more information : cesrayer

and Business France website to register.

CM

Ami Agency

email us here