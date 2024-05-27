Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Projected Touch Approximately US$ 9.6 Billion, Growing At A Rate Of 11.5% - 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in applications of satellite imaging services such as geospatial mapping, disaster mapping, urban planning

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Commercial Satellite Imaging Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The global commercial satellite imaging market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The commercial satellite imaging market is segmented into application, end user, and region. By application, the market is categorized into geospatial data acquisition & mapping, urban planning & development, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, surveillance & security, defense & intelligence, and others. By end user, it is segregated into government, military & defense, forestry & agriculture, energy, civil engineering & archaeology, transportation & logistics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL N.V, PLANET LABS INC, SPACEKNOW, TELESPAZIO FRANCE, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC, GALILEO GROUP, INC, URTHECAST CORP, BLACKSKY GLOBAL LLC, HARRIS CORPORATION, EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING

Similarly, energy companies are also adopting commercial satellite imagery services for enhancement in productivity, which supports the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, ProStar Holdings Inc., a major company in Precision Mapping Solutions, was announced that Scout Energy Partners, signed a service-level agreement (SLA) for ProStar's cloud and mobile solution to improve the management and safety of pipeline operations.

Based on application, the geospatial data acquisition and mapping segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the defense & intelligence segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Furthermore, the commercial satellite imaging market size is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in North America, owing to the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake space programs and the earliest & highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries. Commercial and government space organizations are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative feature offerings.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. However, the civil engineering and archaeology segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the geospatial data acquisition and mapping segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming future.

By end user, the government segment is anticipated to lead the market.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

