Meloni Opposed Ukraine's Strikes On Russian Territory With Weapons From Partners

On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni again spoke out against Ukraine's use of weapons provided by its partners to strike at Russian territory after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement.

"I don't know why Stoltenberg said such a thing, I think we have to be very careful," Meloni said in an interview with Italian radio.

She added that she agrees that "I agree that NATO must remain firm, not give the signal that it is giving in".

As Ukrinform reported, during an interview with The Economist, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons to strike military targets in Russia. He argued that depriving Ukraine of the ability to use these weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia "makes it very difficult for it to defend itself", especially when the fighting continues in the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, on Sunday, 26 May, Sweden allowed the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia.

