95 Combat Engagements In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the last day, 95 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in the Kupianske and Pokrovske sectors remains the most intense. More than half of yesterday's fighting took place there.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation regarding the Russian invasion as of 22:30 on Sunday, 26 May.

"The Russian aggresso is trying to use its superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, and in some areas they are conducting effective assault operations to improve the stability of defence and restore positions. This day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck 16 areas of concentration of occupants' manpower," the statement said.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched four missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 14 missiles and 46 air strikes with 69 combat aircraft, and used 311 kamikaze drones. They fired more than 2,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. We repelled 10 attacks near the villages of Liptsy and Ternova, and fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation is under control. No positions were lost. The losses of the invaders for the current day amounted to 118 people killed and wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed two tanks, seven UAVs, eight vehicles and four units of special equipment. Four artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged. In addition, our defenders continue to destroy enemy hideouts - eight of them have ceased to exist today.

Ukrainian forces continue combat work on eastern bank of Dnipro inregion – military spox

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to force our units from their positions 22 times. In particular, combat actions took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy lost 69 men in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. A Russian air defence system and two cannons were destroyed, and another artillery system was damaged.

Three enemy attempts to advance in the Lyman sector were repelled. The battle in the area of Terny continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, an enemy attack was repelled near Ivanivka. Another combat engagement is taking place near Andriivka. The situation is under control of our troops.

Death toll in Russian airstrike on hardware store inrises to 11

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian occupants continued their attempts to break into our defences from the area of Ocheretyne over the last day - four attacks are underway. Fighting also continues near Sokol and Umanske. A total of 31 combat engagements took place in the sector. The enemy had partial success in some areas. Our defenders are taking active measures to stabilise the situation.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Our soldiers keep the Russian invaders' actions under fire control.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 26 May 2024 amounted to about 501,190 people.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine