Russian Shelling Leaves Three Dead And Two Wounded In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on 26 May, the Russian army continued shelling Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring two.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On 26 May 2024, the occupiers fired on the city of Siversk. As a result of the attack, an 86-year-old woman died in the yard of her house. In addition, the town of Chasiv Yar once again came under the sights of the Russian army. A 42-year-old man who was on the street died of life-threatening injuries. A 54-year-old local resident sustained a back injury. She received medical assistance. Preliminary, the enemy shelled these settlements with artillery," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the troops of the aggressor state also struck Krasnohorivka. A 46-year-old resident was killed and a 66-year-old man was wounded as a result of the attack. The type of weapon used by the Russian military against the civilian population is being established.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded five others.