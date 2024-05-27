Government Of Canada Invests In Cutting-Edge Research And The Next Generation Of Scientists 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

More than $800 million in funding will go to 24 science and research organizations across Canada

SURREY, Canada – On Sunday, May 26, 2024, while visiting the Kids Brain Health Network' facility in Surrey, Terry Beech, minister of citizens' services, on behalf of the François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, and Mark Holland, minister of health, highlighted the government's support for third-party science and research organizations through the Strategic Science Fund (SSF), including the investments in the work of the Kids Brain Health Network (KBHN) and the Community Circle on Scaling Business Innovation for Humanity.

As announced in December 2023, the SSF supports the work of 24 organizations, which were awarded through a new competitive, merit-based, and transparent process, informed by the advice of an independent expert review panel.

These organizations span Canada's science and research landscape and are making contributions in a range of crucial areas, including researching and developing health care solutions, supporting Indigenous inclusion and research, addressing climate change, supporting Arctic science and research, making advancements in emerging technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, promoting STEM education among young people, and facilitating learning and training opportunities for post-secondary students.

Canada's scientists and researchers are working to solve some of the world's greatest challenges for the benefit of us all. Their innovations and discoveries are the foundation of Canadian economic growth and prosperity, as well as the health and well-being of people in Canada. That is why the government of Canada has decided to invest $800 million in the SSF and will continue to make investments to boost research and innovation and ensure Canada remains a leader in innovation, research, and new technologies.

The post Government of Canada invests in cutting-edge research and the next generation of scientists appeared first on Caribbean News Global .