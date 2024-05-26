Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Ionicre Shareholder Webinar

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite Shareholders to an Investor Call for an update on the Company and how matters are progressing with respect to the vision and strategy of creating the new economy for magnet and heavy rare earth supply chain.

The Company will host an Investor Call with Managing Director Tim Harrison at 11:30am AEST on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to discuss the recent progress across Ionic Technologies, the Makuutu Rare Earths Project, the Brazilian refining and magnet recycling Joint Venture with Viridis Mining and Metals Limited (ASX:VMM), and engagement with the emerging rare earth supply chain.

Tim HarrisonIonic Rare Earths LimitedE: ...T: +61 (3) 9776 3434For Investor RelationsPeter TaylorNWR CommunicationsE: ...T: +61 (0) 412 036 231