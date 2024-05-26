WAFF General Assembly Welcomes Five New Committee Members

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The General Assembly of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) officially welcomed five new members to its Executive Committee during its 14th meeting held on Sunday, in Amman under the chairmanship of HRH Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, president of the federation.

During the meeting, the Election Committee announced that the new members were elected unopposed, as no other candidates ran for the vacant positions.

Prince Ali welcomed the new members, expressing his confidence that their inclusion would add significant value and support the objectives he is committed to implementing.

The members of the assembly wished the Executive Committee members success in their future tasks, supporting the ambitious plans and programmes of the WAFF, and continuing efforts to achieve further development of football in the region.

The meeting also included the approval of the report by WAFF General-Secretary Khalil Salem, which included an overview of all the federation's activities since the last General Assembly meeting.

The report also included the financial statements and budget estimates for the 2024.

The General Assembly also approved amendments to some articles of the WAFF Statutes, which were introduced to ensure the application of regulations and laws in accordance with international and Asian updates, in line with the federation's strategy.