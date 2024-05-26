Qatar Aeronautical Academy Holds Class Of 2024 Graduation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) celebrated on Sunday the graduation of the Class of 2024 in four academic disciplines in the field of aviation.

The ceremony, according to a statement from the academy, was attended and patronised by HE the Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti.

Several ministers, heads of government entities, ambassadors and officials representing the aviation industry and concerned ministries also attended.

QAA director-general HE Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad al-Thani, who delivered a speech at the ceremony, congratulated the graduates and wished them continuous success in contributing to the ongoing progress and development of the country's aviation industry.

The QAA, he said, not only trains students but also prioritises obtaining universal certifications and accreditations for the certificates it issues.

The graduates' academic disciplines varied, covering pilot training, aircraft maintenance engineering, air traffic control and airport operations management, he added.

A group of graduates representing the Class of 2024 also addressed the audience and thanked the QAA administration and staff for their support and dedication.

The QAA continues targeting the highest levels of air safety and security, supported, and supervised by the Ministry of Transport.

