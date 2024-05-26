Banks Issue Mortgage Loans Worth UAH 1.4B In March NBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March 2024, Ukrainian banks issued 878 mortgage loans for a total sum of UAH 1.4 billion.

This is evidenced by the results of a monthly survey of banks on the volume of mortgage loans granted to households, the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on Telegram.

It is noted that the volume of mortgage loans issued to households in March 2024 increased by 10.5% compared to the previous month (February 2024). Nine banks that lend for the purchase of housing reported the issuance of new mortgages in February. Most transactions, as before, were made in the secondary real estate market.

Consumer price growth to accelerate moderately in Ukraine in coming months -

The mortgage segment remains driven by preferential lending under the eOselia programme (almost all loans in March were granted under this program). In March, the weighted average effective interest rate on mortgage loans remained at 7.6% per annum for the fifth consecutive month.

In terms of regions, the largest number of mortgage loans in March were issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv region - 369 agreements worth UAH 673.9 million (46.8% of the total), the Lviv region (55 agreements for UAH 100 million), the Odesa region (49 for UAH 70.7 million), and the Ivano-Frankivsk region (40 agreements for UAH 56.1 million).

As reported, Ukrainian banks issued 6114 mortgage loans for a total sum of UAH 9.1 billion in 2023.