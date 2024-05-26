Rudrakumaran Re-Elected As Prime Minister Of Transnational Government Of Tamil Eelam During New Parliamentary Session

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

V. Rudrakumaran

Members of the TGTE Parliament attended in the main venue in New York City & via Satellite from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Switzerland.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran has been re-elected as the Prime Minister of the Transnational government of Tamil Eelam, which is posing a challenge to the Sri Lankan Government's "sovereignty" on Tamil Eelam.The first session of the fourth term of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam which operates in the international arena as a democratic manifestation of the political will of the Tamil nation premised on homeland, nationhood and political sovereignty, was held May 17 - 19 in New York, NY, USA.Many members of the TGTE Parliament from various countries attended in person in the main venue in New York City.Members of the TGTE Parliament also participated from Satellite Centers in Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Switzerland.From the 91 recently elected members, 68 members attended the session.The event commenced with an Inauguration Ceremony, in which Professor Daniel Turp from the Universite' de Montreal, Canada, and Mr. Garo Paylan, a former member of the Turkish Parliament and a human rights activist, delivered speeches.Professor Daniel Turp talked about the lessons learned from Quebec's 1980 and 1995 referendums and Mr. Garo Paylan spoke about how unpunished genocides lead to further genocides.Following the Inaugural Ceremony, newly elected Members of Parliament took their oaths to the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam. Elections were then held for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House. Mr. Kalaiyazagan Karthikesu, who was the Deputy Speaker during the third term of the TGTE, and Ms. Kausala Vijidharan, were unanimously elected as Speaker and the Deputy Speaker for the fourth Parliament of the TGTE, respectfully.The Speaker of the TGTE Parliament conducted the election for office of Prime Minister. Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, who was the legal advisor for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and who has been carrying forward the Eelam Tamil's campaign for justice and for the exercise of Tamils' political sovereignty in the international democratic political space following the 2009 Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide, was elected unanimously.Political observers noted that the TGTE government, which is spearheading the Tamils' struggles for Eelam in the island of Sri Lanka, is gaining strength while the elections are being held in India, and the announcement of the presidential election in Sri Lanka is forthcoming.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

