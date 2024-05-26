Hamas Launches Rocket Attack On Central Israel, No Injury Reported

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 27 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced yesterday that, it had launched a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv in central Israel, marking the first such attack in months.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said, it fired the rockets in response to the Israeli killings of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sirens blared in central Israel, and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Loud explosions were also reported in other Israeli cities. Local media reported that shrapnel from a rocket struck a car in the Israeli city of Herzliya, causing no injuries.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that, eight projectiles were identified crossing from the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah into Israeli territory, with a number of them intercepted by the IDF's defence systems.– NNN-MA'AN