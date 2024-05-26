Civilian Injured As Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, on Sunday, May 26, injuring a civilian.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This evening, Russian troops attacked Mykhailivka, Beryslav district. An 80-year-old man was wounded due to shelling. Now the victim is being taken to the hospital," the post reads.
MENAFN26052024000193011044ID1108259431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.