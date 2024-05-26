Civilian Injured As Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region

"This evening, Russian troops attacked Mykhailivka, Beryslav district. An 80-year-old man was wounded due to shelling. Now the victim is being taken to the hospital," the post reads.

