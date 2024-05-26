Zelensky Says Pokrovsk Toughest Sector On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Pokrovsk sector in the Donetsk region is the toughest area on the front lines today.

The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I spoke with General Syrskyi. Today, the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region is the toughest one, however, the occupier continues its attempts to attack in the Kharkiv region as well, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Our units, our warriors, are doing a tremendous job of deterring this Russian pressure and proving once again that Russian lunatics may plan all sorts of things against Ukraine, but the resilience of Ukrainians and the courage of our warriors really make all the difference in this war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that based on the results of this week's battles, he would like to commend the warriors of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade and the 92nd separate assault brigade.

"Thank you, warriors, for your strength in the Kharkiv region. I would also like to commend the warriors of the 25th Sicheslav separate airborne brigade and the 47th separate mechanized brigade for their fighting in the Pokrovsk direction. I would also like to recognize the DIU's special units for defending the Kharkiv region and countering Russian assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar. Thank you! I will also mention our border guards. For participating in battles at the front along with the entire Defense and Security Forces, and for destroying Russian subversive groups. In particular, warriors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from the Hart brigade, Lviv and Chop detachments are defending our state in the area of Vovchansk," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine