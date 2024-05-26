Three Killed, Two Injured By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continued its shelling of the Donetsk region on Sunday, May 26, killing three people and wounding two others.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On May 26, 2024, the occupiers shelled the city of Siversk. The attack killed an 86-year-old woman in the yard of her house. In addition, the city of Chasiv Yar was again targeted by the Russian army. A 42-year-old man, who was on the street, suffered fatal injuries. A 54-year-old local woman received medical aid. According to preliminary information, the enemy shelled the said settlements with artillery," the report said.

According to the prosecutor's office, Russian forces also attacked Krasnohorivka. A 46-year-old man was killed and a 66-year-old man was injured in the attack.

