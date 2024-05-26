World Must Help Ukraine - Steinmeier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The democratic world must help Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said this at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after their talks in Berlin on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Steinmeier recalled that the EU had been founded on the principles of rule of law and democracy, recognition of borders and respect for them.

"People have felt since February 2022 that something went wrong. We must convince people of the need to confront this, that we should not just dream of peace, but that we are obliged to support Ukraine, which is waging a defensive armed struggle," he said.

Steinmeier added that Ukraine can count on the support of Germany and France. The two countries are also united in their determination to protect the EU from attempts to divide it.

"Putin's strategy of attrition and destruction must not succeed. We will continue to jointly and resolutely support Ukraine in its defense, it can rely on us," he said.

Macron arrived in Germany on the first French presidential state visit in 24 years.

Steinmeier served as foreign minister in Angela Merkel's government and was an active supporter of the Minsk agreements, but he revised his position after Russia дфгтсрув a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Photo: DPA