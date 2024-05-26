NATO Preparing To Play Much Larger Role In Supporting Ukraine's Security - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO should strengthen its support for Ukraine on a long-term basis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with Welt , commenting on preparations for the summit marking the alliance's 75th anniversary in Washington in mid-July.

"We must ensure that our deterrence and defense have sufficient resources. NATO is preparing to play a much larger role in coordinating security support and training for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, this requires "long-term financial commitments to put our support on a more robust and clearly predictable foundation."

Stoltenberg calls on allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike targets

Stoltenberg called on NATO countries to provide significantly more support to Ukraine.

"It is not too late for Ukraine to win. We must send more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft systems and long-range weapons," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg said, the allies must have plans to replenish their military stocks and increase the production of weapons and ammunition.

"If Putin gets his way in Ukraine, there will be no lasting security in Europe and the world as a whole will become more unstable. We must deter Russia from further aggression. A policy of appeasement towards Putin will not work," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg spoke out against the idea of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine from NATO territory.

"While we are ramping up our support for Ukraine's self-defense, there are no plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine or to extend the NATO air defense umbrella to Ukraine. NATO will not become part of the conflict," he said.